2021 Players to Watch: Wylie offensive line

In 2020, the Wylie Bulldogs finished with a 5-4 record, and they leaned heavily on a young offensive line that didn’t have too many games under their belt.

This year, Wylie returns multiple starters up front, and they are trying to turn a years long weakness into a strength into a strength for them this time around.

Cayden Clay says, “We had very little experience last year on the line, but now that we’ve got a lot of returners we should be looking forward to making a deeper run that we did last year.”

Clay Martin says, “I think it always starts up front. You know, I think that’s been something that’s stood the test of time and has been the case since football started. The fact that we have some guys with some experience on the offensive line returning, is always a good feeling going into the start of the season.”

Everyone loves seeing quarterbacks throw the ball 50 yards down field, and watch running backs break away through the line for long runs.

If we’re being honest, all of those exciting plays would never happen, if the big guys in the trenches don’t do their jobs.

Clay Martin says, “Being able to have an offensive line that can keep the ball away from the other team just by sustaining drives and protecting the quarterback and blocking in the run game is invaluable.”

While getting blocking and being physical in the trenches is serious business, these big guys know it’s still important to keep thing loose and have fun.

Jaxon Lunsford says, “Seeing the big boys get some work in is always fun, and just seeing pancakes after pancakes. That gets me hyped up. I don’t know about them skinny boys, but that gets the big boys hyped up and we’re just going to keep rolling.”

Cayden Clay says, “We’ve been buddies since junior high ball, so we’re loose having fun, but at the end of the day we’re competing towards that ulimate goal of winning a championship.”

Head coach Clay Martin says the upper classmen have stepped up and are leading the way for them to reach their team goals this upcoming season.

Clay Martin says, “Those guys have done a great job since last season just going to work every day, and I couln’t be more proud of them so far.”

Jaxon Lunsford says, “I’m just trying to be the best leader I can possibly be. I’m trying to get close with my teammates so we can have a good brotherly bond. I’m trying to obviously get stronger so I can just absolutely destroy kids, not gonna lie, but I’m just trying to have fun with my team and try to take us really far. Bring something back to Wylie that hasn’t been here in a while.”

The Wylie Bulldogs offensive line is on our list of Players to Watch in 2021.