2021 Players to Watch: Xavier Wishert, Jim Ned

Last year, there weren’t many breakout athletes in the Big Country quite like Jim Ned running back and linebacker Xavier Wishert.

Wishert was a very important piece in Jim Ned’s run to a state championship victory in 2020. He was also the hype man every player wants on their team. For 2021, it’s no surprise he’s one of our BCH Sports players to watch. For Wishert, he simply wants to get back on the field and play.

Wishert said, “It’s a thrilling feeling, because you have to come back to this next season guns a blazin. I want to beat every record I set, I want to go get another ring, which I don’t want to talk about that a lot, but I have high standards for myself and I have to come into the next season like that.”

A lot of pressure can come with defending a state title. It takes a lot of discipline and focus to follow up a championship season with another successful campaign. Wishert is keeping his cool and knows the exact mindset needed to navigate this season.

He said, “Taking the next step into that is really going at evey game like we haven’t won a state championship. Some teams will go win and come back and say we won a state championship, we’re all that. I think if want to go do it again, if we want to go even deep in the playoffs, I think we have to play every game like we played the last one and really attack it.”

Experience will be a big help for the Indians during the fall as seven players will return on both offense and defense. Wishert obviously headlines that returning squad, but he himself is excited to continue the great chemistry he has with his teammates.

Wishert added, “Last year coming into the season, all those young guys were in and obviously we lost to Ballinger and we didn’t really have our chemistry set up yet, and then we just went and did amazing things and now our chemistry is tight, brothers for life.”

Xavier Wishert, one of our 2021 BCH Sports players to watch.