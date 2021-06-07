2021 Wylie schedule includes six home games; host Southtown Showdown for first time

Wylie head coach Clay Martin’s team snapped their two-year streak of missing the playoffs in 2020 with a fourth place finish in district play.

They try to keep the momentum headed in the right direction this year in District 3-5A Div. II play, and the Bulldogs are going to try to win a playoff game for the first time since 2016.

The schedule starts on Thursday, August 26th at Burleson.

That is followed by four home games in their next five games.

They are at home against Lubbock Monterey, and host Cooper for the first time in the Southtown Showdown in Week 3.

The Bulldogs go on the road to play Stephenville, and they close out non-district with their homecoming game against Brownwood.

Three out of five district games are at home.

It starts at home against Wichita Falls Rider.

They visit Wichita Falls, then host Canyon Randall and Lubbock Cooper, and finish the year on the road in Plainview.