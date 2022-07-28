DENVER – Championship venues and dates are now official for the 2022-23 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) seasons. The first championship gets underway on October 29 in Nacogdoches, Texas with the championship season concluding at the end of May in Mesa, Ariz.
Headlining the championships schedule is the 2023 WAC Basketball Tournament, which is expanding to 12 teams (men’s and women’s) with the first two rounds at Michelob ULTRA Arena March 6-7, and the final three rounds and championship games March 8-11, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
“Vegas has become the center of the basketball universe for conference championships. Not only do the Orleans and Michelob Arenas provide elite championship environments, but the city serves as a premier destination for our fans and supporters,” said WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton. “The “Vegas Buzz” during the first two weeks in
March is better than anywhere else in the country!”
Stephen F. Austin will host their first WAC championships in 2022-23 with cross country and outdoor track & field. California Baptist hosts men’s soccer for the first time as the Lancers are now eligible for the NCAA DI tournament. The volleyball and swimming & diving championships will be in the Rio Grande Valley. Women’s soccer, indoor track & field and women’s golf will all be in the state of Washington. WAC newcomer UT Arlington will host the tennis championships and the WAC Softball Tournament returns to Grand Canyon University.
The WAC women’s soccer, men’s soccer, volleyball, swimming & diving, indoor track & field, basketball, softball, outdoor track & field and baseball championships are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN+.
Seven of the 19 championships will be held at neutral sites.
2022-23 WAC Championships Calendar
Cross Country (M/W)
Oct. 29, 2022
Nacogdoches, Texas/SFA
Pecan Acres Park
All Teams
Women’s Soccer
Nov. 2, 4, 6, 2022
Seattle, Wash./Seattle U
Championship Field
Six Teams
Men’s Soccer
Nov. 8, 10, 11, 2022
Riverside, Calif./CBU
CBU Soccer Stadium
Six Teams
Volleyball
Nov. 17 – 19, 2022
Edinburg, Texas/UTRGV
UTRGV Fieldhouse
Eight Teams
Swimming & Diving (M/W)
Feb. 22-25, 2023
Pharr, Texas/UTRGV
City of Pharr Natatorium
All Teams
Indoor Track & Field (M/W)
Feb. 24 – 25, 2023
Spokane, Wash./WAC
The Podium
All Teams
Basketball (M/W)
March 6 – 11, 2023
Las Vegas/WAC
Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena
12 Teams
Women’s Golf
April 23 – 25, 2023
Blaine, Wash./WAC
Semiahmoo Country Club
All Teams
Tennis (M/W)
April 27 – 29, 2023
Arlington, Texas/UT Arlington
Arlington Tennis Center
(M) Six Teams
(W) Eight Teams
Men’s Golf
April 28 – 30, 2023
Boulder City, Nev./WAC
Boulder Creek Golf Club
All Teams
Softball
May 10 – 13, 2023
Phoenix, Ariz./GCU
GCU Softball Stadium
Eight Teams
Outdoor Track & Field (M/W)
May 11 – 13, 2023
Nacogdoches, Texas/SFA
Homer Bryce Stadium
All Teams
Baseball
May 24 – 27/28, 2023
Mesa, Ariz./WAC
Hohokam Stadium
Eight Teams