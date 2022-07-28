DENVER – Championship venues and dates are now official for the 2022-23 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) seasons. The first championship gets underway on October 29 in Nacogdoches, Texas with the championship season concluding at the end of May in Mesa, Ariz.

Headlining the championships schedule is the 2023 WAC Basketball Tournament, which is expanding to 12 teams (men’s and women’s) with the first two rounds at Michelob ULTRA Arena March 6-7, and the final three rounds and championship games March 8-11, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

“Vegas has become the center of the basketball universe for conference championships. Not only do the Orleans and Michelob Arenas provide elite championship environments, but the city serves as a premier destination for our fans and supporters,” said WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton. “The “Vegas Buzz” during the first two weeks in

March is better than anywhere else in the country!”

Stephen F. Austin will host their first WAC championships in 2022-23 with cross country and outdoor track & field. California Baptist hosts men’s soccer for the first time as the Lancers are now eligible for the NCAA DI tournament. The volleyball and swimming & diving championships will be in the Rio Grande Valley. Women’s soccer, indoor track & field and women’s golf will all be in the state of Washington. WAC newcomer UT Arlington will host the tennis championships and the WAC Softball Tournament returns to Grand Canyon University.

The WAC women’s soccer, men’s soccer, volleyball, swimming & diving, indoor track & field, basketball, softball, outdoor track & field and baseball championships are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN+.

Seven of the 19 championships will be held at neutral sites.

2022-23 WAC Championships Calendar

Cross Country (M/W)

Oct. 29, 2022

Nacogdoches, Texas/SFA

Pecan Acres Park

All Teams

Women’s Soccer

Nov. 2, 4, 6, 2022

Seattle, Wash./Seattle U

Championship Field

Six Teams

Men’s Soccer

Nov. 8, 10, 11, 2022

Riverside, Calif./CBU

CBU Soccer Stadium

Six Teams

Volleyball

Nov. 17 – 19, 2022

Edinburg, Texas/UTRGV

UTRGV Fieldhouse

Eight Teams

Swimming & Diving (M/W)

Feb. 22-25, 2023

Pharr, Texas/UTRGV

City of Pharr Natatorium

All Teams

Indoor Track & Field (M/W)

Feb. 24 – 25, 2023

Spokane, Wash./WAC

The Podium

All Teams

Basketball (M/W)

March 6 – 11, 2023

Las Vegas/WAC

Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena

12 Teams

Women’s Golf

April 23 – 25, 2023

Blaine, Wash./WAC

Semiahmoo Country Club

All Teams

Tennis (M/W)

April 27 – 29, 2023

Arlington, Texas/UT Arlington

Arlington Tennis Center

(M) Six Teams

(W) Eight Teams

Men’s Golf

April 28 – 30, 2023

Boulder City, Nev./WAC

Boulder Creek Golf Club

All Teams

Softball

May 10 – 13, 2023

Phoenix, Ariz./GCU

GCU Softball Stadium

Eight Teams

Outdoor Track & Field (M/W)

May 11 – 13, 2023

Nacogdoches, Texas/SFA

Homer Bryce Stadium

All Teams

Baseball

May 24 – 27/28, 2023

Mesa, Ariz./WAC

Hohokam Stadium

Eight Teams