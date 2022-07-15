Quarterback Jaxyn Price for the Early Longhorns led the way to a 9-3 record the 2021 season. Price is now a senior taking on a leadership role this year.

Jaxyn Price said, “The leadership role I have is to just go out and perform and provide the energy for them to feed off of me. I feel like that’s what I’ve done my whole career as a high school player. Just as their quarterback you know as someone for them to look up to and be an example for and feed off that energy. And it allows us to go and it’s really fun to be a part of.”

Price threw over 2100 yards for 29 touchdowns last season and Head Coach Daniel Price says he’s improving every day.

Daniel Price said, “It’s unbelievable how strong his arm has gotten. He has continued to work hard, played basketball, worked hard in the spring and played baseball, ran track. So he’s done a lot of work to prepare himself. He has growth in the offense that we started last year. He has complete control of that and we have a lot of faith in everything we want to do with him.”

Jaxyn Price said, “I know that I’ve put in a lot of work but it’s not just me it’s the people around me that have allowed me to grow into this role. So I’m looking forward to it.”

The Longhorns met their goal of winning one playoff game, now they have even bigger goals.

Daniel Price added, “And our goal last year was to win the first playoff game, was to get back and win that one and we accomplished that. This year we set a goal of playing in December.”

Being a father-son duo on the sidelines one last time.

Daniel Price said, “It’s always been interesting coaching your son. We have our spouts at each other and I couldn’t be more proud of him. It’s fun to just watch him grow up and have this opportunity and have the success he’s had. He’s had some great teams around him.”

Jaxyn Price said, “It’s kind of sad. I’ve enjoyed playing for him. He’s been great even though we fight occasionally and we don’t always see eye to eye but it’s been fun with him. And I cherish every moment and every minute that I get to be with him and not take anything for granted this year.”

