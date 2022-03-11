Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers are scheduled to play 18 spring training games on their revised 2022 spring training schedule. Major League Baseball released the complete revised 2022 spring training schedule on Friday.

Texas’ 18-game Cactus League schedule features 10 contests at Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, the 20th spring that the Rangers have trained in Surprise beginning in 2003. The Rangers will be the home team for nine of those games and will be the visiting club for one contest against the Kansas City Royals, who share the Surprise complex with Texas. Those two teams are scheduled to play the Cactus League opener on Friday, March 18 (Rangers home game) and Friday, March 25 (Royals home game).

In addition, the Rangers will play the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres once each in Surprise.

Game times will be announced shortly. Individual tickets for the revised schedule of spring training games in Surprise will go on sale on Tuesday, March 15. Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com or at the Surprise Stadium box office.

For more information, please visit SurpriseStadium.com or call 623.222.2222.

The Rangers will hold their first official Major League workout of the spring on Monday, March 14. All workouts are open to the public with the Rangers’ practice fields at the Surprise baseball complex opening at 9:30 a.m. MT each day. Access to the practice fields is available at the Bullard Avenue gate with parking located in the Aquatic Center across the street.