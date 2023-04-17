The ACU Wildcats finished up spring, and now we turn to attention to the 2023 season.

The school released the teams eleven game schedule, and it’s a good one.

It features road games against Prairie View A&M, Central Arkansas, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin, Southern Utah and Texas A&M.

The home games are against North Colorado, Incarnate Word, North Alabama, Utah Tech, and Tarleton State.

ACU head coach Keith Patterson said, “I love it. Good grief. You look at Central Arkansas. We’ve got UIW at home. We get to compare ourself to where we are against the semifinal football team. We are at North Texas, at Texas A&M. Obviously, everytime we play Stephen F. it’s going to go to the wire. I love the way our schedule sets up. Southern Utah is a great program. I know coach. I have great respect for those guys. They are going to do well. Tarleton! Man, it’s exciting. That’s what people want to see. They want to see good football, and they’ve got the opportunity to see it right here in Abilene.”

We are 135 days from the start of the 2023 season for the Wildcats.

The opener is on August 31 at Wildcat Stadium against North Colorado.

2023 ACU Football Schedule

8/31 Northern Colorado

9/9 at Prairie View A&M

9/16 Incarnate Word

9/23 at Central Arkansas

9/30 at North Texas

10/7 OPEN

1014 North Alabama

10/21 at Stephen F. Austin

10/28 at Southern Utah

11/4 Utah Tech

11/11 Tarleton State

11/18 at Texas A&M