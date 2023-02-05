Family and friends gathered at Beltway Church Southside today where high school senior athletes were recognized as FCA all-stars.

Football, girls’ basketball represented by the north and south, as well as baseball, softball, boys’ basketball, cheerleading, volleyball and girls and boys golf teams.

Seven total sports that will result in eight total games, with the cheerleaders cheering them on at basketball, volleyball, and football.

The games will be played June 10th in different locations of the Big Country. Football, volleyball and cheer will be in Abilene. Baseball and softball in San Angelo. Golf in Eastland and basketball and cheer in Brownwood.