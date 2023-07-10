Running back Adam Hill for the Albany Lions helped lead the Lions to a 14-2 record last season and the team’s first state championship since 1961. Hill is returning for his senior year this season and hoping for another similar outcome.

Adam Hill said, “I’m ready I mean that’s all the drive I need is just try to go get another one and try to repeat cause we’ve got a big target on our back.”

Hill rushed for 1,526 yards for 24 touchdowns in his junior campaign and was even better on the defensive side of the ball with over 100 tackles. Adam had 23 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. So, as you can see he can do it all and only getting better with experience.

All the numbers showcase Hill’s dominant play on both sides of the ball, but let’s mention a talent he has for hurdling.

Hill added, “Definitely hurdle over a defender, I would play in the living room against my brother and that’s what I had to do, jump over him so. I think definitely my speed and my strength, I think that’s what makes me kind of hard to tackle and my agility and stuff like that.” said Hill.

Adam is pretty busy year round being a multi sport athlete competing in football, basketball, baseball and track.

Adam said, “It definitely keeps you in good shape, a different shape. Like basketball shape is completely different from football and track shape is completely different but it allows me to get more like work on my athleticism in different sports and it helps with everything really.”

With some key players graduating this past year, the Lions have a lot of work to do to have the same success they did as a state championship team.

“It’ll definitely take like a scrimmage or two to get situated but I mean after that we’ve got great coaches and they’ll put in the right spot so I think we’ll be fine.” added Adam.

Adam Hill is a BigCountryHomepage Sports Player to Watch.