Comanche Indians running back Sawyer Wilkerson is a big part of a turnaround the past two seasons.

NATS “There he goes again!”

And the Indians are striving for their second straight district championship.

Head coach Jake Escobar said, “I’ve had to sit down with Sawyer before and just talk about him being different. Ya know, not everybody is born to be 6’1, 6’2 and has a frame that he has and the speed that he has.”

Sawyer led the Big Country as the rushing leader with over 2,600 yards for 29 touchdowns. Those are some impressive numbers given as he was only a Sophomore.

Sawyer Wilkerson said, “Anybody wants to improve from last year. Ya know, 2600 that’s a lot of yards. Not a lot of people get that many and hopefully I can do that but I’m at least tryna get 2,000. I think that’s my goal is 2,000 yards. I’m just looking to build off last year.”

Coach Escobar said, “His work ethic changed a lot this summer. The performance guys are running our course, our performance course doing our workouts and they’ve told me this ‘Coach he’s first in any competition we do. He tries to finish first’ So when somebody else recognizes that that’s a good thing. I’m excited about it, because I’m excited for him. You know, I’m excited for our community, excited for our kids and our team. So, he’s just been a joy to coach.”

Wilkerson’s success is opening doors to college camps and invites to attend games during the fall.

Wilkerson added, “It’s been very cool going to all these colleges campus and just being around all the other kids and coaches, college coaches. It’s very cool and I’m greatly appreciative of it and I just have to thank my teammates and my coaches and God and my family for helping me throughout my success. I’m grateful for it.”

Even though the Indians are picked to win their district this year, the goals stay the same.

“My goal is to definitely win our district championship. Ya know, two-peat,” he said. “Our team goal is probably make it to Jerry’s World. I mean, I think that’s every high school team’s goal. We just have to put in the hard work and still listen to our coaches and trust the process.”

Sawyer Wilkerson is a BigCountryHomepage Sports Player to Watch