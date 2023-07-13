ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – From the first whistle, Daniel Bray consistently delivers standout performances, leaving spectators in “awe” of his explosive speed, quickness and agility.

“I’ve grown way more. Freshman year I was getting in trouble, changed my ways and decided I wanted to do something with my future so, started taking football way more seriously,” said Daniel Bray.

Bray’s dedication to his craft is evident in his relentless training routine.

Bray added, “My footwork and learning how to follow my pullers. Watching more films, studying defenses and stuff like that.”

From early morning workouts to extra reps, and his commitment to physical and mental conditioning, all play a part in his rapid rise.

“He’s extremely explosive,” said head football coach Aaron Roan. “One thing is that we were able to get him on the track and really go through a track season this year. It illustrated things that we thought, probably surprised us even more so with some of the times that he ran.”

“This was my first time at every running track, so I was out there nervous trying to stay focused and just run my hardest,” said Bray.

Last year Bray led the Coogs in rushing yards with a total of 17 touchdowns. And as the new season approaches, Bray is considered a playmaker in all aspects of the offense.

“You know he’s put himself in that situation, he’s grown up a lot since he’s been on our campus,” said coach Roan. “The work that he’s put in has given him an opportunity to be where he’s at.”

You could say opposing teams may have their hands full trying to contain this dynamic playmaker, as Bray is expected to shine on the field.

Roan added, “He’s a fun kid to be around and a fun kid to coach, but the work that he’s put in and those types of things is what’s getting him into the position to be looked at and he’s got a high ceiling.”

Cooper’s running back Daniel Bray is a Big Country Home Page Sports Player to Watch.