HAWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hawley Bearcats, fresh off their state championship victory last season, are gearing up for another run at the title. And with Chandlin Myers as one of their wide receivers, their offense remains fierce.

Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Chandlin is a playmaker and receiver for us. He’s a good player on defense as well, I think tied for the most interceptions on the team. You know he’s a playmaker for us, he’s a threat down field and threat to make a big play.”

Myers has the ability to take over a game with his impeccable route running and explosive plays.

“It feels good, I mean it could be third down fourth down and you just know you can get it out there to him,” said Keagan Ables. “He’s been doing it since his freshman year and he’s just a reliable guy.”

The Bearcats going undefeated in their 2022 season, Myers with almost 700 yards receiving and averaging over 18 yards a catch

“I just want everybody to push their hardest and really like try to do the same thing as last year, but we have a lot of spots to fill; I think we can get it done but it’s just all what we put in and that’s what we’re going to get out of it,” said Chandlin Myers.

Coach Ables said, “Every game that they play I feel like they’re experienced, and everything feels like they get a little better, so we’re hoping he continues to get better every week.”

Myers’ return not only adds firepower to the offense but also provides leadership and experience to the team.

“I’m excited. I’ve seen Sone do it, Kolter, from Xavier to Will, just seeing so many captains that I know what to expect. I know what I need to do, I know I need to do better for myself right now, but I know I’m about to be on it. We got 21 days until the season starts so, it’s about to be amazing,” said Myers.

Keagan Ables said, “I feel like he’s going to bring leadership and big plays to the table. He’s going to lead by example and he’s also going to lead by helping the younger guys out and just coaching them.”

As the season begins, all eyes will be on the Texas Tech commit Chandlin Myers, as he looks to make a statement in answering his calling from the man above.

“I’m just going to do what I think I’m here to do. I think Jesus put me on this Earth to ball, so I’m just going to try my best to ball and see where it takes me,” said Myers.

Hawley’s wide receiver Chandlin Myers is a Big Country Home Page Sports Player to Watch.