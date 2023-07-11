It’s not common for a 14-year old to become QB1 at the varsity level, but in the case of Roscoe’s Jax Watts, it’s a role he’s held for the last three seasons.

Head coach Jake Freeman said, “When he came in as a freshman like a little baby giraffe out there you know. He’s grown in a mental sense as well as a physical sense especially.”

Jax Watts said, “I think it was kind of nice to jump in there right away. It was pretty difficult at first for sure because I was a lot smaller and I wasn’t as mature. So, learning through experience was good for me, I feel like.”

Young Watts was full of potential. He demonstrated an uncanny ability to read defenses, make split-second decisions and deliver precision passes. .

Freeman said, “As he’s grown older he’s a better decision maker and he’s going to take what the defense gives him and that’s great to see.”

Ivan McCann said, “I’ve been playing with him for three years now and his sophomore year he was a quiet guy, but now he’s out there and he’s crazy. But he’s going to help us win a lot of games this year.”

Last season, Watts threw for over 1,600 yards with 123 completions and 19 touchdowns.

“He’s a gunslinger and he’s going to take some chances. You know he’s thrown for a lot of yards in his career and he has some interceptions in there as well, but he’s going to take some chances. More often than not those chances are going to opt for some big plays,” added coach Freeman.

McCann said, “He’s held back some time but now it’s senior year and I think he’s going to let it sling this year. Hopefully I’m going to get the ball some more. He likes to pass it to his best friends, but you know I’m healthy now so I better get the ball from him.”

Throughout his high school career, the 6’2” senior not only sharpened his skills on the field, but in the locker room, as well.

Coach Freeman said, “Basically a coach on the field, he’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached so, having that type of experience is a very big key to us this year. Not many coaches get to have a four year starter at quarterback and coming into his senior year the expectation are going to be high. He has high expectations for himself so, it’s an exciting time.”

As Watts enters his senior year, the stakes are higher than ever. He’s determined to leave a lasting legacy.

Watts added, “I’m just trying to take it all in to be honest. It’s my last year being a high school athlete so, take it all in to be around the guys and hopefully win some games.”

Roscoe quarterback Jax Watts is a Big Country Homepage Sports Player to Watch.