The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars are set to meet for the 63rd time in the Crosstown Showdown in the second week of the upcoming season.

Both teams are coming off playoff appearances, and for the tenth season in a row, the showdown is a non-district game.

Abilene High won the 2022 game in the second week of the season with a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Eagles and the Cougars each won five games in the last ten meetings. Overall, the Cougars lead the series with 35 wins.

The 2023 game is the first for the school district to show off the new, and, hopefully, fully functional press box at Shotwell Stadium.

Cooper and Abilene High are picked to finish third in their districts, so the playoffs are in their future. That said, one of the most important games they will play is the Crosstown Showdown, and both teams want to win!

Four weeks later, the state-ranked Comanche Indians, from Class 3A Division II, host the Albany Lions, the defending Class 2A Division II state champions. This is a rematch of an outstanding game from 2022.

The Indians outscored the Lions at Faith Field, 31-28. That victory propelled Comanche to a district title and the second round of the playoffs.

For Albany, it was the last loss of the season.. They reeled off eleven straight victories on the way to the first state championship for the Lions since the early sixties.

The 2023 match up looks like a good one, too. Albany is ranked number one. Comanche is ranked thirteenth. Both are picked to win district titles and make runs in the playoffs. Albany goes to Comanche on September 22.