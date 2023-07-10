We get it started with a six-man contest that is a rematch of the Class A Division II state championship game. Loraine goes to Benjamin.

This is as big a regular season game in Class A as you will see. The Bulldogs and the Mustangs enter this rematch ranked in the top six teams in the state.

In 2022, Benjamin beat Loraine two times. The first win of the season came in the regular season by thirty-one points. The second meeting came in the state championship game and the Mustangs won that one by 48 points.

Both teams are picked to go back to the state semifinals this season. Week 6 is when these two collide. Any fan of six-man football should try to find their way to Benjamin for this one. With any luck, the Mustangs and the Bulldogs will play again in the state championship game in December.

Class 4A Division I gives us our next Top Matchup of the 2023 season. The Brownwood Lions hit the road to Lubbock to face off against the Estacado Matadors.

Texas Football magazine says the winner of this game in Week 9 is going to win the district championship.

Brownwood enters the season as the defending champion of District 2-4A Division I. They are faced with rebuilding the offense, but quarterback Ike Hall is back to help make that rebuild a little easier. The Lions rolled over Estacado in 2022 to the tune of 52-14.

This year, the Lions take on a Matador team that returns 16 starters from a second round playoff team. Running back Bobby Ross is a key to Estacado’s season. He is back after rushing for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns. This one is expected to be for the district title, and the fans at the game will surely be entertained from start to finish.