ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Southtown Showdown continues in Week 11 of the 2023 season, and for the first time in the short history of this rivalry, the Wylie Bulldogs are trying to put together a winning streak against the Cooper Cougars.

The fact that the Bulldogs have a win in this series means we can call it a rivalry. Wylie came from behind in 2022 to beat the Cougars at Sandifer Stadium. The victory gave Clay Martin’s team its first Class 5A district championship. This year, Wylie is ranked to repeat as champions.

Aaron Roan and his Cougars are picked to finish third in the district. The environment gets hotter and hotter each time the Cougars and the Bulldogs take the field against each other.

The 2023 Southtown Showdown will be a fun one to watch at Shotwell Stadium on the final week of the season.

It’s really rare for defending state champions to collide, but that’s what is going to happen this season in Hawley.

Class 2A Division II state champ Albany makes the trip southwest to Hawley to take on the defending Class 2A Division I state champ on the fourth Friday of the season.

These two met in 2022 at Albany’s Faith Field. The Bearcats took advantage of a banged up Lions team and beat them 26-14. The stadium wasn’t big enough to hold the fans, and you can bet that will be the case again this season.

Albany enters the new year picked to repeat as state champions in Division II.

Hawley is picked to return to the state championship game.

If you can pick just one game to go to this offseason, the catfight in Hawley should be your pick.