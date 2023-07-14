ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles second district game of the 2023 season could go a long way to deciding who wins the District 2-5A Division I championship.

The Eagles host regional power Amarillo Tascosa at Shotwell Stadium. Both teams have high expectations entering the year.

The Rebels are the defending district champions, and they are ranked fourteenth in the state in Class 5A Division I.

Abilene High enters the new season with an experienced offense and are ranked 24th to get things going. The Eagles are looking for some payback this season. The Rebels won the 2022 district matchup by 22 points.

This time around the game is being played at Shotwell Stadium, so Tascosa has to make the four to five hour trip south. Two of the top teams in the district get together in Abilene on September 29.

A few weeks later, we have another game that will, likely, decide a district championship.

The sixth ranked Wall Hawks go to Early to take on the Longhorns in a District 2-3A Division II. These two teams played a great game in 2022 with the Hawks coming away with a 10-7 victory.

This year, Early needs a quarterback to step up, but a total of eleven positions are filled with returning starters. The Hawks advanced to the regional final last year, and they are loaded with returning starters from that team.

The Longhorns want to show they belong at the top, and Wall wants to keep them down. The Hawks visit the Horns on October 27 at Longhorn Stadium.