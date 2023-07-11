The Wylie Bulldogs and the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders are two of the top Class 5A Division II teams in the region, and they are scheduled to clash for the sixth year in a row.

For the second year in a row, the winner is expected to be the District 2-5A Division II champion.

The 2022 game was a thriller in Wichita Falls. Rider raced out to a 17 point halftime lead, but Wylie rallied for an exciting 39-38 victory to snap a four-game losing streak to the Raiders.

The Bulldogs scored the game winning touchdown with just over a minute to go in the game.

This time around, the Bulldogs are the favorites to win the district title, and Rider is the underdog.

Sandifer Stadium is the place to be in Week 8 of the 2023 season when these two teams meet up.

If you are a fan of good Class 2A football, you are going to want to be at Chesley Field in Cisco for the third meeting in 12 months between the state champion Hawley Bearcats and the Cisco Loboes.

Hawley won both meetings last season. They rallied with a touchdown in the last minute to win the district championship, and the Bearcats dominated things in the regional final at ACU with a 40-7 victory.

This season, the two best Class 2A Division II teams in the Big Country meet in the final week of the season, and you can expect the district title to be on the line. Both teams enter the season ranked in the Texas Football magazine Top 25. Hawley is ranked 3rd and Cisco is ranked 14th to kickoff 2023.

Clear your calendar and buy your tickets early. It’s always fun when the Loboes and the Bearcats get together.