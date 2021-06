243 HSU Cowboys and Cowgirls Named Academic All-ASC

RICHARDSON, Texas — Hardin-Simmons had 243 students named to the 2020-21 American Southwest Conference Academic All-Conference team that was announced on June 28.

A total of 1,808 student-athletes from 12 member and three affiliate institutions have been recognized Academic All-Conference by the American Southwest Conference for the 2020-



To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) after the spring semester