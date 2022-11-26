The #3 state ranked Albany Lions faced the #6 Wink Wildcats for a spot in the fourth round of the playoffs and final eight in the state in Class 2A Division 2.

The Lions offense and defense started the first half strong only allowing Wink to score six points, while Albany put up 21 at the break.

Wink couldn’t get much more going, scoring only two more times in the second half.

The Lions also only scored twice after the half, but because of a strong first and second quarter they didn’t have a problem maintaining the lead.

Albany defeats Wink, 35-18.

Up next: The Lions will face Collinsville at Mineral Well’s Ram Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.