3 Cowgirls earn volleyball postseason honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ had three players receive honors from the American Southwest Conference head coaches in the yearly awards that were announced on Wednesday.

Freshman Triniti Anderson was named the ASC West Division freshman of the year and was also named to the ASC West Division second team. She ranks fifth in the conference with 237 kills on the season.

Senior libero Mary Johnson was named the ASC West libero of the year and also named to the ASC West second team after ranking second in the conference with 4.59 digs per set on the year.

Senior setter Ashley Pierce was named second-team all-ASC West. She ranked third in the ASC in assists with 759 on the year and became HSU’s all-time leader in that category. She is a four-time all-ASC selection.