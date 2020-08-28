3-year starting QB Dylan Neuman set to lead 2020 Clyde Bulldogs

It is almost time for some Friday night lights and I know personally I can’t wait for some football. Another team that can’t wait in the Big Country is the Clyde Bulldogs, they’re under head coach Scott Campbell ready for the 2020 season. They’re gonna get on a bus and go to Cisco to take on the Loboes Friday. They can’t wait for that one.

Clyde Head Coach Scott Campbell said, “We’re chomping at the bit. We really kicked all this off on June 8th when our summer conditioning started and the guys have worked extremely hard. Knowing that we have a challenging opponent in Cisco to open the season, it’s had our guy’s attention and focus all throughout fall camp.”

The Bulldogs lean on senior quarterback Dylan Neuman who has plenty of experience under his belt already. Campbell says Neuman has been an efficient leader to the newcomers headed into the season.

Campbell said, “His leadership really shows up in a lot of different ways. He’s a three year starter for us, works great in the weight room and out here leading the guys, we have quite a few young guys on our team this year and he’s been nice to kind of be another coach for us out on the field.”

Clyde senior Dylan Neuman said, “The underclassmen and even the juniors have been really on board with everything which is what the seniors have been saying, myself included. We just have a great program, we have a bunch of great kids and everyone has the same common goal and everyone just works really hard.”

Speaking of newcomers, Campbell says the mixture of experienced starters and new starters has meshed well so far as they prepare for the season. He’s ready to develop each player throughout the year.

Campbell said, “So far through three weeks it’s been really good. You learn a lot about your team that first Friday night and then you face some adversity and you see how you handle that as a group together and stick together through those things. We feel like we’ve learned a lot in the last three weeks.”

Clyde kickoff against Cisco at 7:30.