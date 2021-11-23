4 ACU Wildcats mentioned on the WAC All-Conference team

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced the 2021 All-Conference Football selections on Tuesday, with four Abilene Christian players garnering recognition. Wide receiver Kobe Clark, kick Blair Zepeda, offensive lineman Reese Moore, and defensive back Ryan Stapp were each named to the WAC Second Team following ACU’s first year in the league.

Kobe Clark, a Sweetwater native, turned in a strong season for the Purple and White, hauling in eight touchdown grabs and eclipsing the 100-yard mark twice. Additionally, Clark’s 64 total receptions gave him 204 for his career and moved him into sole possession of third place on ACU’s career list.

Ryan Stapp is one of the best cover corners in the league, Stapp picked up 23 tackles to go with 4.5 tackles for a loss this season. Back in late September, the College Station native put ACU up 28-0 against Lamar with a 25-yard pick-six, becoming the fourth of eight Wildcats to find paydirt on the afternoon.

Reese Moore has been a mainstay up front for ACU this fall, starting in all 11 games in his first season in the Big Country. The Seminole, Texas native helped the Wildcats eclipse the century mark in rushing on nine occasions this fall, while quarterbacks Stone Earle and Peyton Mansell combined to toss for nearly 2,400 yards through the air.

Blair Zepeda proved to be an integral part of the Abilene Christian success this fall, with his right leg accounting for 72 total points. The Richardson, Texas native went 13-of-17 on field goal attempts, including a 3-for-3 day with a career long of 53 against the defending National Champions in the final game of the season.

The Wildcats finished the year at 2-2 in WAC play, picking up wins over Lamar and longtime rival Tarleton at Wildcat Stadium.