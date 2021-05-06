4 Big Country athletes medal on first day of UIL State Track Meet

Four Big Country athletes are coming home with medals after the first day of the UIL State Track Meet down in Austin.

Ballinger’s Garrett Dixon and Weston Rollwitz both earned broze medals in their events on Thursday. Dixon finished third in the discus with a throw of 164’5″. Rollwitz was third in the 300 meter hurdles in Class 3A with a time of 39.60.

Jim Ned’s Chris Saling finished highest of any area athlete by earning a silver medal in the 800 meter run. He finished with a time of 1:56.48.

Breckenridge’s Kylee Willis is the lone medalist from the girls ranks at state. Willis won the bronze medal in the Class 3A high jump. She cleared 5’5″ to earn third place.

The UIL State Track Meet continues on Friday with athletes from Class 5A and Class 2A trying to earn gold.