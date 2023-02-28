RICHARDSON, Texas – Four Hardin-Simmons men’s basketball players were honored by the league’s head coaches in their yearly awards which were announced on Tuesday.

Senior forward Steven Quinn became a five-time All-ASC performer and the only player in league history to be a four-time first-team All-ASC selection. He averaged 23.3 points to lead the conference during ASC play. For the year he averaged 21.8 points per contest.

Junior forward Will Bartoszek was named second-team all-ASC with another solid campaign. He averaged 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Sophomore center Austin Brewer was named honorable mention all-ASC. He averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Freshman Jason Justice was named to the all-freshman team. He came on strong the last third of the season and averaged 8.1 points and 3.1 assists per game on the year.

Individual Awards

Player of the Year – Josiah Johnson, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Freshman of the Year – Jaylon Johnson, Concordia Texas

Newcomer of the Year – Kyle Poerschke, UT Dallas

Defensive Player of the Year – Warren Richardson, LeTourneau

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – James Curtis, UT Dallas

Coach of the Year – Terry Butterfield, UT Dallas

9 Nine-time Coach of the Year