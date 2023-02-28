McMurry University’s men’s basketball program placed four scholar-athletes on the 2023 All-American Southwest Conference honor squads, released Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Head coach Zach Pickelman’s War Hawks had junior guard C.J. LeBlanc (Dallas, Texas) and senior guard Remy Minor (Chicago, Ill.) named third team. It was the second all-league award for each of them.

Freshman forward/guard Elijah Lomas (San Antonio, Texas) and junior forward/center Elias Garcia (Houston, Texas) gained honorable mention status. The duo each earned their first such recognition.

LeBlanc found his name across the league statistical charts. He ranked seventh in scoring (18.1 ppg), fourth in three-point field accuracy (30.4 pct.), and first in made treys per contest (2.9). His 4.1 assists per contest were also among the top 10 at No. 7, while the 2.1 steals per appearance ranked third-best.

Minor topped the loop in free throw accuracy (89.5 pct.), and his 5.1 assists per outing stood second-highest. He was also part of the first 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6 – No. 10).

Lomas had a memorable late-season run, posting double-figures in 11 of the final 14 games as a critical sub for the Maroon and White.

Garcia was one of the ASC’s top field goal shooters (61.3 pct. – No. 4) and averaged nearly 6.5 boards a game to stand seventh.

The four selections marked the third successive campaign in which the War Hawks have had three-or-more honorees.