ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Four coaches and athletes with connections to the Big Country are on the 2024 primary ballot for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Randy Allen, Wes Kittley, Colt McCoy, and Hal Mumme are on the list this year.

Randy Allen was a player on the Cooper football team that finished a yard shy of winning state in 1967. He is most well known as a coach with the second most wins in the history of Texas high school football. Allen won 44 games in Ballinger, 43 games in Brownwood, 66 games at Cooper, and 282 games and counting at Highland Park.

Wes Kittley grew up in Rule and he gained notoriety as the coach of the ACU Wildcats track and field program before taking over the program at Texas Tech. Kittley led the Wildcats to 29 national championships in track and field. He added another national title at Texas Tech in 2019.

Colt McCoy was an all-state performer for the Jim Ned Indians before becoming a household name for the Texas Longhorns. McCoy led the Indians to the state championship game in his junior year in 2003. At Texas, McCoy was a four-year starter and led the Longhorns to the national championship game in 2010. He left Texas with 45 career victories. In the NFL, McCoy plays for the Arizona Cardinals, with stops in Cleveland, San Francisco, Washington, and New York.

Hal Mumme was only in the Big Country for a little while, but he left his mark. The co-inventor of the Air Raid offense, with Mike Leach, was McMurry’s head football coach from 2009-2012. He led the War Hawks to their one and only appearance in the NCAA Division III playoffs in 2011. McMurry beat Trinity for the programs first playoff victory in NCAA football.

A total of 20 athletes and coaches are on the primary ballot this year.

The Class of ’24 for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will be announced later this year.

Primary ballot:

Randy Allen, football

Wes Kittley, track and field

Colt McCoy, football

Hal Mumme, football

Mike Leach, football

Jose Altuve, baseball

Tim Buchanan, football

Jamaal Charles, football

Phil Danaher, football

Todd Dodge, football

Juan Gonzalez, baseball

Brittney Griner, basketball

Jon Kay, football

Carla Overbeck, soccer

Arthur Rhodes, baseball

Jackie Sherrill, football

Leon “Red” Spencer, basketball

Matthew Stafford, football

Bubba Thornton, track and field

Christa Williams, softball