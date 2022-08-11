The HSU Cowboys took the field for the first time this season on Thursday morning.

The Cowboys enter the year as the 5th-ranked team in the nation, and they are the favorite to win the American Southwest Conference this year accordin to Texas Football Magazine.

Jesse Burleson’s team is unusually old this year.

40 seniors are on the field, and a bunch of them are “Super” seniors.

That experience is an advantage, and it makes this team closer than most.

Trevor Higginbotham said, “We do have an old team, and that helps us a lot. It seems like every year that I’ve been here we’ve been able to do more and more, and we’ve kind of weeded out the people that didn’t need to be here, and we’ve flooded it with good guys to be around.”

Gatlin Martin said, “Just the way that we’ve grown together, and the way that we are for each other no matter what and have each other’s backs. That’s something that I think is incredibly special, and you don’t get that in a lot of places. I think we’ve got a lot of talent. We’ve got a chance to be incredibly good and explosive on offense, great talent on defenes, as well. A lot guys coming back and a lot of experience. There’s a whole lot of things to be excited about.”

Gaylon Glynn is set to take the snaps for the Cowboys this season.

The Cowboys open the season in Plainview on September 3rd against Wayland Baptist.