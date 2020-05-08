5 primetime games on Cowboys 2020 schedule for 2020

The Dallas Cowboys are playing five primetime games in the upcoming 2020 season.

The first one is on the opening Sunday of the season on the road at the Los Angeles Rams brand new stadium.

They host Arizona in primetime on October 19. The next marque game is in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys meet the Ravens in Baltimore on the Thursday after Thanksgiving, and they play the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Week 15 on December 20.

1 @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Sept 13, 7:20 p.m. CT NBC

2 vs Atlanta Falcons Sun Sept 20, noon CT FOX

3 @ Seattle Seahawks Sunday Sept 27, 3:25 p.m. CT FOX

4 vs Cleveland Browns Sunday Oct 4, Noon CT FOX

5 vs New York Giants Sunday, Oct 11, 3:25 p.m. CT CBS

6 vs Arizona Cardinals Monday, Oct 19 7:15 pm. CT ESPN

7 @ Washington Redskins Sunday Oct 25 noon CT FOX

8 @ Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Nov 1 720 p.m. CT NBC

9 vs Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov 8 325 p.m. CT CBS

10 BYE WEEK

11 @ Minnesota Vikings Sunday Nov 22, 3:25 p.m. CT FOX

12 vs Washington Redskins (Thanksgiving) Thursday, Nov 26, 3:30 p.m. CT FOX

13 @ Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Dec 3 7:20 p.m. CT FOX

14 @ Cincinnati Bengals Sunday Dec 13, Noon CT FOX

15 vs San Francisco 49ers Sunday Dec 20, 7:20 p.m. CT NBC

16 vs Philadelphia Eagles Sunday Dec 27, 3:25 p.m. CT FOX

17 @ New York Giants Sunday Jan 3, Noon CT FOX