50 percent capacity for AISD baseball and softball

ABILENE – The Abilene ISD is opening baseball and softball contests at both high schools to 50 percent capacity at all four fields for the 2021 season.

Fans will be allowed to enter this weekend’s baseball tournament games at Blackburn Field (Abilene High) and Cougar Field (Cooper) at no charge, but beginning with next week’s home games, all games for baseball and softball will be $4 for adults and $2 for students. Full-time AISD employees will be allowed to enter for free, but only with a district-issued ID, and that ID only gains entry for the employee.

In addition, the stands will be cleared after each game and admittance to the next game will require fans to purchase another ticket to ensure capacity limits are not exceeded.

Fans at baseball and softball games will be asked to adhere to the district’s safety protocols that were put into place for football last fall: practice social distancing, wear a mask and keep hands sanitized.