7-on-7 Football under way in Big Country

Most schools across the state are fielding a team for 7-on-7 football.

It’s may not be “real” football, but 7-on-7 is good for skill position players to work on chemistry, and it helps defensive backs and linebackers work on their cover skills.

Reese Hayes said, “It gives us a huge confidence booster going into the actual season because, yes we see some competition, but we go play those 4A teams and we know that if we can hang with the 4A that we can come down and beat the 3A. It really builds team chemistry and it allows the younger guys to step up before they actually have to put on the pads.”

Kade Kimmel said, “It gives you a good idea of where we stand, especially in our tough district come season so we need to be ready and have a good idea of what our opponents are going to do. Everybody out here has been really good competition and we have so far beat everybody so we’re enjoying it.”

Taylor County is the home for a pair of state qualifiers on Friday.

Jim Ned hosts a Division II tournament beginning at 9 AM.

Abilene is hosting a Division III tournament starting at 10 AM.