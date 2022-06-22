The state 7-on-7 tournament starts on Thursday in College Station, and the Brownwood Lions are one of the eight Big Country teams in action.

The Lions are a favorite to win their pool, as a matter of fact.

In the grand scheme of things, the 7-on-7 season doesn’t really matter, but the Brownwood players are using the extra reps to get their young nucleus ready for the upcoming season.

Jake Jetton said, “I’m looking forward to playing games on varsity, I haven’t played varsity under the lights yet. I played on JV, we went undefeated. It’s my first time playing 7 on 7 on varsity. It’s a great experience being with older people and having them teach you, and teach you up and let you know how to do things right. Just basically being together with them, looking forward to having Ike at quarterback. Those deep balls are insane.”

Chance Jones added, “It shows like, how competitve that you are, so I think that will definitely translate to the regualar season. If we’re building up confidence winning at 7 on 7, then I think that we will go into the season with high confidence.”

Dryden Anderson said, “We’ve all been in this program since the 7th grade, and we’ve been working hard, and I think this year we’re going to take it to the top.”

Brownwood opens the state tournament against Anna on Thursday at 1:45 in College Station.

It’s the first of three pool games for Brownwood.

The knock out rounds are scheduled for Friday.