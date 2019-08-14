700 and 300 are magic numbers for Albany in 2019

At this time last year, if you had said the Albany Lions would start the season 0-5 for the first time since 1956, it’s safe to say nobody in the state of Texas would’ve believed you. But, that’s what happened. Those first five losses taught the Lions a whole host of lessons, and they bounced back in dynamic fashion, winning the next 9 straight and advancing to the State Semifinals.

Tyler Beard said, “We didn’t give up. We realized we needed to be more of a team and build together to win games.”

Denney Faith said, “I think when the season starts everybody knows, hey, you’re one of the teams in the state that everybody looks to and wants to be like and you better perform. If you’re going to have that reputation, then you need to live up to that responsibility.”

The reputation in Albany is a reputation of total dominance. In the 96 year history of playing high school football, the Lions have 692 total wins. Eight wins this season would cross the 700 win mark for this program.

BJ Morris said, “It’s very big, we have a good program here and it all starts with the coaching. Coach Faith and all of them, they have a good coaching staff and we always graduate good players and we always bring up more players so it’s always a tradition that Albany has that makes us really good I guess.”

Not only does Albany have the chance to make history by getting to 700 wins, they also can pass another milestone this season: they’re one win away from getting Coach Denney Faith to 300 wins.

Tyler Beard said, “It’s going to be really exciting. Coach Faith’s been here a really long time, since my dad’s been in Junior High. Just winning his 300th win for him will just be awesome.”

Morris said, “He’s like a father figure to all of us. It’d be pretty big for me, and important to all of us to get that 300th win for him.”

Coach Faith said, “When I’m through coaching and it’s all over with, I can look back on it and enjoy it, but it’s just going to be another game right now, so we’re ready to get the season going.”

The Lions open up the season on the road at Colorado City on the 30th.