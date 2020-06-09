78 HSU Student-Athletes named to Winter/Spring Academic All-Conference Team

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons had 78 student-athletes named to the American Southwest Conference 2020 Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference Team on Tuesday.

Included on the ASC Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference Teams are the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field. Students assisting with athletic training and media relations are included among the Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference honors recipients.

To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must be classified academically as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student during the competition season and have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) prior to the season at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) as certified at the conclusion of the academic semester in which the ASC sport championship is held.