8 Big Country schools in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25

The Big Country is represented by eight schools in the Week 11 Harris Ratings Top 25

Hamlin is the highest ranked team from the area. They are ranked 4th in Class 2A Division II.

The Pied Pipers take on sixth-ranked Albany for the district title on Friday in Hamlin.

Albany, Hawley, and Brownwood are all ranked sixth in their respective classifications.

HARRIS RATINGS TOP 25

Class 5A Div. I

13)CHS Cougars

Class 4A Div. I

6)Brownwood

Class 3A Div. I

12)Eastland

Class 3A Div. II

7)Cisco

24)Anson

Class 2A Div. I

6)Hawley

Class 2A Div. II

4)Hamlin

6)Albany