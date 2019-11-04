8 Big Country schools in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25

The Big Country is represented by eight schools in the Week 11 Harris Ratings Top 25
Hamlin is the highest ranked team from the area. They are ranked 4th in Class 2A Division II.
The Pied Pipers take on sixth-ranked Albany for the district title on Friday in Hamlin.
Albany, Hawley, and Brownwood are all ranked sixth in their respective classifications.
HARRIS RATINGS TOP 25
Class 5A Div. I
13)CHS Cougars
Class 4A Div. I
6)Brownwood
Class 3A Div. I
12)Eastland
Class 3A Div. II
7)Cisco
24)Anson
Class 2A Div. I
6)Hawley
Class 2A Div. II
4)Hamlin
6)Albany