DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced today the honorees for the spring 2022 Academic All-WAC teams as well as the freshman and transfer honorees for fall and winter sports. A total of 58 Wildcats were named to the teams for spring sports while 24 freshman and transfers were honored from fall and winter sports.

To be eligible for this honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year at their institution, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

Baseball led the way for the spring sports with 22 selections, softball followed with 12 selections, men’s tennis had eight, women’s tennis had seven, while golf and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field each had three selections.

Women’s soccer added six players to their fall honorees, women’s basketball, women’s cross country and women’s indoor track and field each added four more to their honorees, while women’s volleyball added three more and men’s indoor track and field added one.

The following is a complete list of the Academic All-WAC honorees:

Baseball (22)

Cinoon Bak

Sam Berberich

Drake Boggan

Adam Byrd

Connor Carlton

Mitchell Dickson

Colton Eager

Garrett Egli

Hunter Gieser

Austin Glaze

Sam Grace

Brett Hammit

Bryson Hill

Max Huffling

Miller Ladusau

Tyler Morgan

Carter Sells

Zach Smith

Aaron Staehely

Adam Stephenson

Grayson Tatrow

Mitch White

Golf (3)

Brian Choe

Alex Clouse

Francisco Osio

Softball (12)

Hannah Benavides

Calie Burris

Miranda Davila

Mercedes Eichelberger

Logan Gaspar

Paige Harris

Sidney Holman-Mansell

Sydney Kaiser

Miranda Lista

Isabel Martinez

Laurèn Schiek

Riley White

Men’s Tennis (8)

Cesar Barranquero

Savan Chhabra

Mihaly Deli

Dario Kmet

Daniel Morozov

Benjamin McDonald

Tyler Stewart

Riley Tran

Women’s Tennis (7)

Eva Arranz

Maryjoe Crisologo

Claire Fisher

Andrea Guerrero

Ileana Mocciola

Allison Stewart

Sylvia Viljoen

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field (3)

Neal Helgerson

Athan Huelskamp

Jonathan Ply

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field (3)

Annina Brandenburg

Payton Kirk

Kailey Roskop

Freshman/Transfer Honorees

Women’s Basketball (4)

Jamie Bonnarens

Nykale Cramer

Bella Earle

Emma Middleton

Women’s Cross Country (4)

Katelyn Coldicott

Tessa Holderman

Georgia Lee

Anna Swadick

Football (2)

Landon Eades

Charlie Moore

Soccer (6)

Nicole Barham

Taylor Denn

Grace Ornelas

Macie Stephens

Chayse Thorn

Jazilyn Torres

Men’s Indoor Track and Field (1)

Neal Helgerson

Women’s Indoor Track and Field (4)

Jessica Campbell

Tessa Holderman

Kailey Roskop

Luize Velmere

Volleyball (3)

Jada Birkel

Madison Lawler

Bryley Steinhilber