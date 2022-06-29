DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced today the honorees for the spring 2022 Academic All-WAC teams as well as the freshman and transfer honorees for fall and winter sports. A total of 58 Wildcats were named to the teams for spring sports while 24 freshman and transfers were honored from fall and winter sports.
To be eligible for this honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year at their institution, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.
Baseball led the way for the spring sports with 22 selections, softball followed with 12 selections, men’s tennis had eight, women’s tennis had seven, while golf and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field each had three selections.
Women’s soccer added six players to their fall honorees, women’s basketball, women’s cross country and women’s indoor track and field each added four more to their honorees, while women’s volleyball added three more and men’s indoor track and field added one.
The following is a complete list of the Academic All-WAC honorees:
Baseball (22)
Cinoon Bak
Sam Berberich
Drake Boggan
Adam Byrd
Connor Carlton
Mitchell Dickson
Colton Eager
Garrett Egli
Hunter Gieser
Austin Glaze
Sam Grace
Brett Hammit
Bryson Hill
Max Huffling
Miller Ladusau
Tyler Morgan
Carter Sells
Zach Smith
Aaron Staehely
Adam Stephenson
Grayson Tatrow
Mitch White
Golf (3)
Brian Choe
Alex Clouse
Francisco Osio
Softball (12)
Hannah Benavides
Calie Burris
Miranda Davila
Mercedes Eichelberger
Logan Gaspar
Paige Harris
Sidney Holman-Mansell
Sydney Kaiser
Miranda Lista
Isabel Martinez
Laurèn Schiek
Riley White
Men’s Tennis (8)
Cesar Barranquero
Savan Chhabra
Mihaly Deli
Dario Kmet
Daniel Morozov
Benjamin McDonald
Tyler Stewart
Riley Tran
Women’s Tennis (7)
Eva Arranz
Maryjoe Crisologo
Claire Fisher
Andrea Guerrero
Ileana Mocciola
Allison Stewart
Sylvia Viljoen
Men’s Outdoor Track and Field (3)
Neal Helgerson
Athan Huelskamp
Jonathan Ply
Women’s Outdoor Track and Field (3)
Annina Brandenburg
Payton Kirk
Kailey Roskop
Freshman/Transfer Honorees
Women’s Basketball (4)
Jamie Bonnarens
Nykale Cramer
Bella Earle
Emma Middleton
Women’s Cross Country (4)
Katelyn Coldicott
Tessa Holderman
Georgia Lee
Anna Swadick
Football (2)
Landon Eades
Charlie Moore
Soccer (6)
Nicole Barham
Taylor Denn
Grace Ornelas
Macie Stephens
Chayse Thorn
Jazilyn Torres
Men’s Indoor Track and Field (1)
Neal Helgerson
Women’s Indoor Track and Field (4)
Jessica Campbell
Tessa Holderman
Kailey Roskop
Luize Velmere
Volleyball (3)
Jada Birkel
Madison Lawler
Bryley Steinhilber