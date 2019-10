The Hamlin Pied Pipers are the highest ranked Big Country team again this week at #4 in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25.

The Cooper Cougars are the biggest area school. They are #15 in Class Division I in Week 7.

HARRIS RATINGS TOP 25

Class 5A Div. I

15)CHS Cougars

Class 4A Div. I

7)Brownwood

Class 3A Div. I

5)Eastland

13)Clyde

16)Jim Ned

Class 3A Div. II

6)Cisco

Class 2A Div. I

8)Hawley

Class 2A Div. II

4)Hamlin

5)Albany