A brand new coach and a family atmosphere is leading the unbeaten Hermleigh Cardinals

The Hermleigh Cardinals suffered a coach change this summer and then had to start over again during the fall season. Except this time, with a familar face. Assistant Coach Sam Winters has been at Hermleigh for nine years and recently has been named head coach.

Sam Winters said, “I think the biggest thing there is we got a job to do and not just me being a coach. We’re gonna go win games and we wanna be successful and we wanna win as many as possible. That’s just kind of been the mindset from everybody cause ya know, who’s the guy, they named the guy, and now we got a job to do and we’re gonna go score some points and hopefully not let them score.

The team had some highs and lows with the season quickly approaching.

Stetson Digby said, “Uh, we definitely had some highs and lows, mostly our lows part was when our coach left then we had to go through an argument about who is gonna be the next head football coach.”

Sam Winters gives all the credit to his team and how hard they work in practice for their 5-0 start on the season, but it’s much deeper than that as the team considers themselves family to Coach Winters.

Bubba Digby said, “Winters is a dog, I love that guy. He puts his all into us. He barely spends any time with his family so he calls us his kids. He gives us 110% and that’s why we are so bought into him.”

Winters has been a part of this program for a decade and that relationship and bond he’s built with these seniors is one they consider a key to their success.

Stetson Digby said,”I think the main thing with Winters is we have a really good bond with him. He’s been here since we was in like 3rd grade and we’ve always known him. We’ve played for him once and we didn’t have very many players, now we’ve got our players and this is just really fun playing with him.”

Hermleigh can improve to 6-0 on Friday night.

The Cardinals try to extend their shut out streak to four games against Bronte.