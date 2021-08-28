A historic run, by a magical team

After making it all the way to the Little League World Series, on Thursday the magical run for the Wylie Little League All-Stars came to an end with their loss to Michigan.

During their time in Williamsport, Wylie won a total of three game and made it to the quarterfinals.

Being one of the final eight teams is a major accomplishment, especially because this Wylie squad was the first little league team from Abilene to ever win the Texas West State title, the Southwest Region title, and advance to the Little League World Series.

Manager Reggie Regala says he will never forget how much fun his team and his coaching staff had during their time in Williamsport.

“The happiness in these kids faces. The way they represented Wylie, they were just happy every day, and then to see my own son, you know, enjoy it, that’s what it’s all about. These kids man, I commend them. They never quit, they just have the fight in them to just continue to battle and I’m so proud of them. They did great. What an experience, what a ride, and these kids made their dreams, not only their dreams come true, but our dreams come true as well,” said Regala.

Having the opportunity to play in the Little League World Series is a once in a life time experience, and Wylie definitely made the most of their opportunity.