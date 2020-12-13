A huge second half propels ACU past McMurry

ABILENE, Texas — The Wildcats earned the 83-46 win over McMurry on Saturday afternoon behind a big game from Joe Pleasant, and a dominant second half. ACU came out sluggish in the first half, struggling to hit shots, while McMurry executed their game plan to perfection. The Warhawks were down just five points at the half, but ACU brought new life to the second half. Starting with Reggie Miller picking up the ball full court, the Wildcats forced seven turnovers in the first four minutes of action and went on a 16-0 run to open the half. It was all ACU from there as they used their stellar defense and size inside to run away with the game from there.

Key Plays

The Wildcats forced the ball inside early and Kolton Kohl got some good looks, scoring four of the first six Wildcat points

A three-point jumper from McMurry capped a 7-0 run for the Warhawks that gave them a 9-8 lead early

An 8-0 run from the Wildcats gave ACU the 24-14 lead highlighted by a steal from Mahki Morris and dish to Reggie Miller for the easy layup

The Wildcats forced seven Warhawk turnovers on seven possessions to start the second half

After the team did not make a three in the first half, Damien Daniels made two threes in the first 90 seconds of action in the second half

With just over four minutes left to play, Logan McLaughlin jumped a pass for a steal and monster dunk



Turning Point

The Wildcats opened the second half on a 16-0 run and didn’t look back as they cruised to a win.

Stat Pack

Joe Pleasant led the Wildcats in scoring (16) and rebounding (8), he is the sixth different leading scorer the team has had in seven games

The 54 second half points were the most points scored in a half this season for ACU

ACU forced 26 turnovers leading to 36 points

The Wildcats had 20 assists on 31 field goals, their most assists in a game this season

The team had their lowest turnover total of the season, with only 10 for the game

Up Next

ACU returns to the court next Wednesday when they host another cross-town opponent in Hardin-Simmons. The game tips at 7 p.m. in the Teague Center and a reminder that there are no single game ticket sales for this game.