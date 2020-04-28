A message from BCH Sports

The past month and a half of not having sports has been brutal.

No spring sports leading to unclaimed titles, missing breakout stars, and ost senior seasons hurts.

While it may appear that there is nothing to root for, the reality is we’re all rooting for each other.

One day, we will be back on the field.

One day, crowds will be loud again.

One day, homeruns will be hit, three-pointers will hit nothing but net, and the endzone will be calling our name.

For now, all we can do is try to bring a little light to this dark time in our history.

We know this time isn’t easy and that it has been harder on some more than others.

For now, we’re one team with one goal: To flatten the curve.

Stay safe, Big Country. This too shall pass.