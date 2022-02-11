Triple threat of local basketball here in the Big Country as Abilene High, Cooper and Wylie host their final home district games.

Abilene High played the Permian Panthers on their senior night.

The Eagles held on only down by two points at the half, but the Panthers pulled away winning, 68-56.

Cooper had an energetic crowd tonight as it was a battle for first place against Lubbock Cooper. The Cougars went on an 11-2 run to end the first quarter and weathered a win to stay at the top of district standings, 58-51.

Wylie hosted the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen this evening. The Bulldogs had a late start to their impressive win but got back on track in the second half to go onto win, 50-35.

On the outskirts of the Big Country, the Merkel Badgers hosted the Ballinger Bearcats.

Badgers Sophomore guard, Kooper Darby couldn’t miss from beyond the arc. Darby had 23 points only playing two quarters of the game, 17 of those points were the first quarter.

Merkel defeated Ballinger, 60-33.

Other scores from beyond:

Snyder 38

Levelland 32

Glen Rose 75

Brownwood 67

Lake View 37

Sweetwater 77

Brady 41

Jim Ned 60

Stamford 33

Hawley 73

Rising Star 10

Eula 68