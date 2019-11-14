A pair of Cowboys on CoSIDA Academic All-District team

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. – Hardin-Simmons’ football team had two players named to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District team, Juan Martinez and Blake Johnston.

The 2019 Academic All-District® Football Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot.

Junior offensive lineman Juan Martinez holds a 3.83 GPA as a criminal justice major. Senior defensive back Blake Johnston has a 3.72 GPA as an exercise science major. Both Cowboys will be on the ballot for academic All-American in December.

Cowboy football looks to wrap up the regular season this Saturday at 1 p.m. hosting Southwestern University for Cowboy Senior Day at Shelton Stadium.

