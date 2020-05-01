A shout out to the Big Country community in this tough time

It certainly is disappointing not being able to know when sports will come back or when any of our favorite activities will resume regularly, but let’s take a step back and look at just how strong we’ve been in this time.

Once COVID-19 hit our country and everyone had to quarantine in their home, I was moved to cover news here at the station.

As a sports guy transitioning to news, you might think I was miserable and dreading each day and you’re not exactly wrong. But, as this last month has passed on, I’ve had the opportunity to go to new places and meet amazing people who are pushing through this pandemic in creative ways.

I’ve been able to make so many connections and learn more about what the Big Country is all about. There are many people pushing through this and clinging to hope in this time.

Beltway Pastor David McQueen said, “There will be a lot of things that are different, but I don’t think different means bad, I think there’s a lot of things that will be better, we’re gonna be stronger and we’re gonna be better for this”

Lawn food bank volunteer Glenda Bowden said, “I do know who is in control, so as long as we hang on to that fact that God is in control and he will take care of us.”

Cooper student Karson Grigsby said, “Man this world really is crazy isn’t it? And this virus just shows the epitome, but the reason why we’re here is to supply where there’s a need, to provide hope where there is no hope.”

Now I may just be a sports guy in news and you might not care about my opinion, but this area has shown nothing but strength and positivity during this time.

Stay strong Big Country.