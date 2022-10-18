The Cooper Cougars made it a very good homecoming with a 50-14 victory over the Palo Duro Dons.

Cooper went up and down the field the entire first half to build a 30-0 lead, and they went on to a 36 point victory.

It was easily the most lopsided victory for the Cougars.

The offense was balanced, and the defense found the end zone.

Head coach Aaron Roan was pleased to see his team put it all together for the first time this season.

Roan said, “We complimented each other really well last week. We were able to get points on the board. The defense was able to get stops, get the ball back to our offense and keep them rolling. I thought our defense did a good job of getting a lot of three and outs. Which is something that really limits the number of plays an offense has to score, so I thought those three and outs were good. I thought our offense did a good job of putting points on the board when they had it in the first half. I was real pleased with the way we started the football game last week, and that’s something that we’ve got to carry over into this week.”

The Cougars go back on the road to play Plainview this week.

Cooper is 1-1. Plainview is 1-1.

They kick at 7.