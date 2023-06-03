ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– The 7-on-7 state qualifying pool play tournament happened in the Key City on Saturday. Pool A was played at Abilene High School, Pool C was at Abilene Cooper High School and Pool D was at Wylie High School.
Lake Belton and Odessa High qualified for state out of the pool play.
Abilene High qualified at their last tournament.
Some Eagles on Abilene High’s team said they’re having fun getting to continue playing football during the summer and have team bonding.
Dylan Slack said, “Oh I’m ectactic. We;ve done, I mean the energy is high out here. Everybody’s happy and everybody’s gotten to make plays and touch the ball. We’re all pretty happy.”
Brayden Henry added, “I feel good. I mean we’ve all played pretty good. Everybody’s improved from last year. Come fall, we should be be good so.”
Round 1 Scores:
Pool A
Abilene High 39
Permian 12
Pool C
Cooper 39
Abilene JV 6
Pool D
Plainview 32
Wylie 20
Round 2 Scores:
Pool A
Abilene High 26
San Angelo Central 8
Pool C
Odessa 27
Abilene High JV 12
Coppers Cove 21
Cooper 14
Pool D
Midland Legacy 34
Wylie 27
Round 3 Scores:
Pool A
Abilene High 28
Lake Belton 18
Pool C
Cooper 27
Odessa 21 OT
Coppers Cove 38
Abilene High JV 12
Pool D
Wylie 32
Killeen 25