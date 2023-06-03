ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– The 7-on-7 state qualifying pool play tournament happened in the Key City on Saturday. Pool A was played at Abilene High School, Pool C was at Abilene Cooper High School and Pool D was at Wylie High School.

Lake Belton and Odessa High qualified for state out of the pool play.

Abilene High qualified at their last tournament.

Some Eagles on Abilene High’s team said they’re having fun getting to continue playing football during the summer and have team bonding.

Dylan Slack said, “Oh I’m ectactic. We;ve done, I mean the energy is high out here. Everybody’s happy and everybody’s gotten to make plays and touch the ball. We’re all pretty happy.”

Brayden Henry added, “I feel good. I mean we’ve all played pretty good. Everybody’s improved from last year. Come fall, we should be be good so.”

Round 1 Scores:

Pool A

Abilene High 39

Permian 12

Pool C

Cooper 39

Abilene JV 6

Pool D

Plainview 32

Wylie 20

Round 2 Scores:

Pool A

Abilene High 26

San Angelo Central 8

Pool C

Odessa 27

Abilene High JV 12

Coppers Cove 21

Cooper 14

Pool D

Midland Legacy 34

Wylie 27

Round 3 Scores:

Pool A

Abilene High 28

Lake Belton 18

Pool C

Cooper 27

Odessa 21 OT

Coppers Cove 38

Abilene High JV 12

Pool D

Wylie 32

Killeen 25