Wednesday was National Signing Day for future college athletes across the nation, and a couple of Jim Ned athletes signed to play football for FCS programs.

Running back Xavier Wishert signed with the ACU Wildcats. The Wildcats are getting a two-time BCH Sports Player of the Year in Wishert. He rushed for over 4,800 in the last two seasons with 65 rushing touchdowns. Now he is headed to Abilene to play for new head coach Keith Patterson.

“There’s a lot of colleges that said, oh, we project you better to linebacker than running back, and obviously you know I want to play football, so I was going to do whatever a college wanted to me do, and not many schools gave me the shot at running back, and when ACU did that, you know, it was a big deal. Especially coming from a division one,” said Xavier Wishert.

Wishert is going to be rivals with Gatlyn Cooper for the next four seasons. The offensive lineman signed to play for the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. Cooper was part of a dominant offensive line that opened holes for Wishert., and now he is headed to Nacogdoches to learn to swing an axe.

“Our sophomore year, Xavier (Wishert) moved out here, and we had been friends, and we told each other our first goal, we’re going to go win a state championship. Our junior year, it came to life. We said, we’re going to play college football, D1 college football. That’s been our dream, we’re going to go do that. We already accomplished our first goal, let’s go do it, and from then on out, the way that me and him have worked just since my junior year, it sunk into me. If I put my mind to it, I’m going to do it,” said Gatlyn Cooper.

The Indians Connor Fitzgerald joined Wishert and Cooper at Jim Ned’s gym. Fitzgerald committed to play college football for the HSU Cowboys.

HSU Head Coach Jesse Burleson and his staff were busy getting commitments from Abilene ISD players as well. In addition to Abilene High’s Abel and Anthony Ramirez bringing their talents to HSU, three Cooper Cougars are headed north. Linebacker Jacob Deax, offensive linemen Hagen Davilla, and Eli Caserez will all be attending HSU.