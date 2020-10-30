Cooper dominates Arlington Heights for 4th straight win

The Cooper Cougars had never played a team with the Yellowjacket nickname, and they may want to do it more after Thursday night’s performance.

The Cougars jumped out to a big 35-0 lead at halftime and rolled to a 48-0 victory.

Noah Garcia led the way in the first half with four touchdowns. He caught a touchdown pass on Cooper’s second possession. Garcia finished the half with touchdown runs on the next three possessions. He added his fifth touchdown of the game on Cooper’s first possession in the 3rd quarter.

Thompson helped the Cougars build the lead with a pair of touchdown passes. The first went to Brian Spotwood.

Defensively, Cooper held the Yellowjackets to 153 total yards.

Cooper’s victory is their fourth straight win. They are now 3-0 in District 3-5A Division I play.

Cooper comes back home next week to take on the Fort Worth Brewer Bears. It’ll be the first game for Cooper against a school with a bear for a mascot.