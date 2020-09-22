Cooper looks ready to go following scrimmage

Cooper Head Coach Aaron Roan enters his third season as the leader of the Cougars with high hopes.

Most of the skill position players are back on offense, and the replacements at other positions are fitting in pretty well.

The Cougars only action up to this point was against San Angelo Central in a scrimmage, and Coach Roan says he liked what he saw from his team.

Aaron Roan said, “From the scrimmage, I thought we did some good stuff. First drive, I thought our offense did a really good job moving the ball down the field on our opening series. I thought we did a good job in the half that we played. We did some things that I expected. We didn’t tackle very well. We haven’t done that in a long time. No excuses, but it’s kind of to be expected. That’s been a major point of emphasis going into this week. We saw some mistakes in areas that we can fix. Central is a good test for us, early on. Just mental mistakes that we made that we’ve got to eliminate. It’s good to see those and be able to coach those on film.”

The Cougars open up the season on the road in just two days.

Cooper takes on former Little Southwest Conference rival Odessa Permian in Odessa at 7 PM Thursday night.