Cooper offensive line is growing up and opening holes

Cooper Cougars running back Noah Garcia became the school’s all-time leading rusher on Friday night and rushed for 260 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

He gets the headlines, but the guys who created the holes for him, and they were huge holes, go unnoticed outside of the program.

The big fellas up front were a question mark to start the season, but they answer every question thrown their way.

Cooper offensive lineman Cody Farley said, “I would say that we start off with trying to get to know each other really well. We are a group of guys. A lot of us already knew each other. Some of us didn’t know each other yet. We really try to create those bonds before we can work together as a team. We can watch film about our scout opponent all day, but when they give us different looks on the field it’s way different. We use our team work and a lot of communication, and we have to get that ball off, and we have to get that run off.”

That offensive line and the rest of the Cougars go to Granbury on Friday to continue district. They kick at 7 p.m.